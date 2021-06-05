In Pictures: At the scene of huge blaze at Falkirk scrapyard

The blaze erupted at scrapyard at Angus Braidwood and Son Ltd on Castle Drive, Bankside Industrial Estate around 1:45pm – eye-witnesses spoke of hearing ‘popping noises.’

This gallery of exclusive pictures by Michael Gillen captures shows the full extent of the fire, and the operation launched by the emergency services to bring it under control.

1. Falkirk scrapyard fire Fire crews at the scene (Pic: Michael Gillen)

2. Falkirk scrapyard fire Police were at the scene and closed off Bankside Road and Abbots Road to vehicles.(Pic: Michael Gillen)

3. Falkirk scrapyard fire The scene of the operation to bring the blaze under control (Pic: Michael Gillen)

4. Falkirk scrapyard fire Smoke from the fire drifts across the adjacent roads (Pic: Michael Gillen)