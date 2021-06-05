In Pictures: At the scene of huge blaze at Falkirk scrapyard
The smoke could be seen for miles as a scrapyard blaze dominated the skyline in Falkirk on Saturday.
Saturday, 5th June 2021, 9:12 pm
The blaze erupted at scrapyard at Angus Braidwood and Son Ltd on Castle Drive, Bankside Industrial Estate around 1:45pm – eye-witnesses spoke of hearing ‘popping noises.’
This gallery of exclusive pictures by Michael Gillen captures shows the full extent of the fire, and the operation launched by the emergency services to bring it under control.
