Firefighters at the scene at Angus Braidwood and Son Ltd on Castle Drive. Bankside Road and Abbots Road were closed to vehicles. (Pic: Michael Gi8llen)

In Pictures: At the scene of huge blaze at Falkirk scrapyard

The smoke could be seen for miles as a scrapyard blaze dominated the skyline in Falkirk on Saturday.

By Allan Crow
Saturday, 5th June 2021, 9:12 pm

The blaze erupted at scrapyard at Angus Braidwood and Son Ltd on Castle Drive, Bankside Industrial Estate around 1:45pm – eye-witnesses spoke of hearing ‘popping noises.’

This gallery of exclusive pictures by Michael Gillen captures shows the full extent of the fire, and the operation launched by the emergency services to bring it under control.

https://www.falkirkherald.co.uk/news/bankside-blaze-six-fire-crews-tackled-major-blaze-at-falkirk-scrapyard-3262532

1. Falkirk scrapyard fire

Fire crews at the scene (Pic: Michael Gillen)

Photo: Michael Gillen

2. Falkirk scrapyard fire

Police were at the scene and closed off Bankside Road and Abbots Road to vehicles.(Pic: Michael Gillen)

Photo: Michael Gillen

3. Falkirk scrapyard fire

The scene of the operation to bring the blaze under control (Pic: Michael Gillen)

Photo: Michael Gillen

4. Falkirk scrapyard fire

Smoke from the fire drifts across the adjacent roads (Pic: Michael Gillen)

Photo: Michael Gillen

