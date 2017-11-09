Improvements finish ahead of schedule

The latest phase of a multi-million pound plan to give Falkirk town centre a makeover will finish ahead of schedule.

In a major boost for traders and shoppers on the run up to Christmas, public realm work replacing the pavements and road surfaces in Manor Street and Kirk Wynd will be completed by the weekend with the area re-opening to traffic on Monday – four weeks earlier than expected!

The Townscape Heritage Initiative (THI) to regenerate conservation areas and boost the local economy will have cost £5.5 million by the time the programme of improvements is completed next year.

High quality repairs to some of the town centre’s oldest buildings, the restoration of shop fronts to their original design and enhancing the physical appearance of the area started in 2013.

But the disruption to key routes as a direct result of the upgrades has attracted criticism from business, shoppers and drivers frustrated by roads being closed and confusing one-way traffic systems being put in place.

Now, however, a key part of the town centre is about to be able to announce it is ‘business as usual’.

It had been expected the town centre ‘loop’ taking in Manor Street and Kirk Wynd would be closed until December 7, but main contractors Maclay Civil Engineering Limited have worked seven days a week to have it ready for November 13.