Police have confirmed the name of a man found in the canal in Bainsford last week.

The body of John Sorley (48), from Falkirk, was discovered in the water close to the Gamberro Rosso restaurant shorlty after 9am on Monday, January 28.

Emergency services were called to a report of a man's body found in the canal in Bainsford last week. Pictures: Michael Gillen

He was pronounced dead by the Scottish Ambulance Service.

A Police Scotland spokesman said the death was being treated as unexplained.