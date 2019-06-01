Husband and family mourn sudden death of Linlithgow woman in Maldives

A Linlithgow woman has reportedly died suddenly while on holiday with her husband in the Maldives.

Angela Lofthouse, formerly Dunn, is said to have been well known in the town having worked at the burgh hall for several years.

Now her family have the difficult task of arranging Angela’s funeral, pending the completion of her repatriation to Scotland.

In an emotional post on social media her husband, Steve Lofthouse, described Angela as having been his soul mate, and that he was trying to take solace from the fact that her last days had been spent in a place “we could only describe as perfection”.

Now back home, he has thanked friends for the many kind messages of support he has received, and says he aims to spend the next days with close family.

He says he will inform friends of further details about funeral arrangements when the information becomes available.