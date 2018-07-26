Hunt for rocks in Falkirk park to coin in cash for good cause

Two friends have come up with a rock-solid method of raising cash for Falkirk’s Dollar Park floral clock fund.

For years the floral clock was an attractive feature at the entrance of the Camelon Road park and now moves are afoot to restore its former glory.

To this end two Falkirk Council early years officers Lorraine Wright and Anne Wallace have taken it upon themselves to join in the current rock hiding and hunting craze and plank 50 special pebbles around the park.

Lorraine said: “Throughout the week we have been hiding rocks around the park and people have the next month to find them. I work for Crossroads Care with children and adults with additional support needs and we take them to the park.

“They enjoyed the rock hunting so much and got such a buzz out of it, we thought why not use this as a way to make some money for the Dollar Park clock. The Helix is great, but Dollar Park is just a nice, peaceful place to come and relax.”

Lorraine and Anne have hand painted 50 rocks and included the slogan Dollar Park Rocks on each one.

“The park has seen so many visitors looking for rocks recently and it’s so much fun. It would be great if other people came up with some more ideas to raise money for the clock.”

Rock hunters can send a photo of their finds to the Falkirk Rocks Facebook page and Lorraine and Anne will donate a pound for each pebble found.