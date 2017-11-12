How to defend vulnerable people from fraudsters

Forth Valley Adult Protection Committee is hosting a seminar in Camelon tomorrow on helping to protect vulnerable people from financial harm.

At a time when scams of many different kinds are rife, from bogus workmen to e-mail and phone frauds, the session will deal with subjects including staying safe online, nuisance calls and doorstep crime.

Tomorrow’s seminar runs from 2.30pm to 4.30pm at Forth Valley Sensory Centre in Redbrae Road, Camelon.

For further information, or to book your place, contact Ian Kinsley by phone: 07786 704111, or email: ian.kinsley@falkirk.gov.uk