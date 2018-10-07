How should we manage Falkirk area woodlands?

They’re our woods - and the people who manage them want to hear how we think they should be run for the benefit of the whole community.

Starting next month a series of drop-in sessions across the whiole area will allow residents to have a look at draft plans of ways their local woodlands might be improved - and comment on whether they approve, disapprove, or maybe have a different idea altogether.

The plans have been put together using ideas gleaned from a recent online survey on council-owned woodlands, and the drop-in sessions are the second phase of the public consultation on the issue.

Ned Rundell, Woodland Officer at the Central Scotland Green Network Trust, said: “This is an essential part of developing these plans as nobody knows these places better than the people who live nearest to them.

“We want to make sure whatever plans are made are in line with what local people want to see”.

There will be six events, and each will focus on different groups of council owned woodlands.

Dates are as follows, and times are 4pm to 7.30pm in all cases except Denny, which is 4pm to 7pm.

Bonnybridge - November 1, Bonnybridge Community Education Centre.

Falkirk North - November 7, Dawson Centre, David’s Loan, Falkirk.

Falkirk South - November 15, Tamfourhill Community Hall, Machrie court, Tamfourhill, Falkirk.

Denny -November 22, Denny Library, Davies Row, Denny, 4pm to 7pm.

Bo’ness - November 29, Bo’ness Bo’ness Recreation Centre, Gauze Rd.

Polmont - December 6, Greenpark Community Education Centre, Greenpark Drive, Polmont, Falkirk,