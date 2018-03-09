Housing chief’s thumbs up for scheme that aids first time buyers

Falkirk Council’s head of housing has backed a Scottish Government scheme that aims to help first time buyers to buy an affordable new home.

Called LIFT (Low-cost Initiative for First Time Buyers), it provides eligible would-be buyers with funding ranging from 10 per cent to 40 per cent towards the cost of a home advertised on the open market.

Kenny Gillespie, head of housing, said: “We are keen to increase the range of affordable housing across the Falkirk Council area.

“The LIFT scheme will help us ensure more people, especially those from socially excluded groups, have access to financial help when buying their first home.”

Besides helping first time buyers the scheme also gives priority access to groups including social renters, disabled and older people with housing need, armed forces personnel and forces personnel who have recently left the services.

The scheme, managed for the past 12 years by Link Group Ltd, is said to have helped

thousands of individuals and families into a new home.

LIFT customer Morag Campbell said: “I thought it was going to take me years to buy

a home, but then I found out about the LIFT scheme.

“It helped ease some of the financial pressure I felt and I managed to buy a home sooner than I thought was possible.

“I’ve lost count of the number of people I’ve recommended the LIFT scheme to.”

Link Group chief executive, Craig Sanderson said: “It’s great to know the LIFT scheme has helped so many people purchase a high-quality home at an affordable price.

“We look forward to helping more buyers take their first step on to the property ladder.”