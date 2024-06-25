Householder’s lucky escape as bus crashes into Airth homes

The incident occurred around tea-time yesterday when the Bryans Coaches vehicle left the road in Main Street, Airth, going through a garden and hitting terraced homes.

Margaret Anne Faichney said she was sitting in her living room next to the window when the bus crashed into their property where she lives with husband Sandy.

She stated on social media: “Physically we are okay but every time I shut my eyes I get the picture of the window and the bus coming into our home.

“The poor driver was known to my husband who used to work with him.

"We are devastated at what has happened. Physically we are exhausted and mentally we are getting flashbacks.

"We have nothing but the clothes on our backs and our two wee papillons, Pip and Tay.

"My home has gone.”

Police report no one has needed hospital treatment after the incident as their investigations continue.

The incident occurred in Airth's Main Street shortly after 5.30pm on Monday evening.

A Bryans of Denny executive coach appears to have left the road and is still embedded into the exterior wall of a terraced home.

Diversions are currently in place around the scene.

All emergency services rushed to the scene.

Joining officers from Police Scotland, were paramedics from the Scottish Ambulance Service and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service. This included the SFRS Urban Search and Rescue team.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Around 5.40pm on Monday, 24 June, we were called to a road crash on Main Street, Airth where a bus had struck a house.

"Officers are assisting and a road closure has been put in place on Main Street with a local diversion in place.

“No one requires hospital treatment.”

A spokesperson for Falkirk Council said: ““A number of our services supported the incident that took place in Airth last night.

"Our housing team visited the tenants affected to provide them with support and checking in on their welfare – two people remained at home and two found somewhere else to stay of their own choice.

"We have provided further support today to those affected – this may involve finding alternative accommodation if needed – and we are carrying out a structural survey on the properties.

"Temporary internal equipment is being put in place to stabilise the structure prior to removing the vehicle from the site.

"Once the bus has been removed, a further structural assessment will take place.

"Our roads team also assisted Police Scotland yesterday in quickly setting up diversion routes for traffic and the road remains closed until the bus can be removed safely.”

Bryans Coaches has been contacted for a comment.

1 . Airth bus crash Worried residents at the scene.Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

2 . Airth bus crash Investigations into why the bus left the road continue.Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

3 . Airth bus crash Thankfully policer report no-one injured in the incident.Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales