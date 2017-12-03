Housebuilder’s cycling support

Falkirk Junior Bike Club received £750 as part of the Persimmon Homes East Scotland Healthy Communities campaign.

The scheme will see Persimmon give away more than £600,000 to sporting causes across the UK over the next 10 months with an overall top national prize of £200,000 in addition to regional donations.

Fraser Johnson of the bike club said: “We are delighted to receive this generous donation which will help towards the development of one of our existing cycle tracks to help make it more challenging.

“This will not only prepare our riders for outdoor terrain but will also help them develop new skills.

“We started the club just over a year ago and it has continued to grow ever since. It’s fantastic that a successful business is investing in sport.”

The club welcomes 40 members aged between four and 14, providing the opportunity for young people in the community to experience the sport of cycling.

Every month this year Persimmon Homes East Scotland will hand out £750 to either a team or individual aged 21 years and under with the money to be spent on kit, equipment, coaching or facilities.