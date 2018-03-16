Hospital team says thanks for £1,500 donation to Andrew ... and The Chapelles

Bo’ness man Andrew Purdie was so grateful for the care and treatment he received at Forth Valley Royal Hospital he staged a fun music night which raised £1,500.

The cash for the hospital was collected after the show at Larbert’s Tryst Golf Club, where the musical entertainment was provided by local band The Chappelles - in which two of Andrew’s sons are members.

Friends Peter and Elaine McAteer, who are also hospital staff, were instrumental in organising the night.

Andrew had been in hospital for maxillofacial surgery, which involves the face, neck and jaws.

In our picture, left to right, are Peter McAteer, Elaine McAteer, Andrew Purdie, MacMillan head and neck

nurse specialist Sandra Wright; Barbara Purdie, speciality Doctor Yasir Shammaa; staff

nurse Lynda Aldridge, Consultant in Maxillofacial Surgery Ewen Thomson; and Speciality

Doctor Gavin Wilson.