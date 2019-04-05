Horning in on a weekend of unicorn fun at the Castle

What may be Scotland’s first ever Unicorn Festival takes place over two days at Stirling Castle this weekend, with an action-packed programme for all the family.

The fun event aims to shed light on the mythical beast’s major role in Scottish history and culture.

Running from noon till 4pm, the festival celebrates “Scotland’s national animal” with archery, jousting, puppet-making, face painting crafts and much more ... including a guest appearance by a unicorn called Princess.

Renaissance courtiers from the castle will be explaining the story of the hunt for the fabled unicorn woven into a historic tapestry, and artist David Powell will be weaving his own magical uniform.

Families can drop in to the festival at any time during the afternoon slots on both days.