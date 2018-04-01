Hopping along to the Howgate for Easter fun

It didn’t snow, there wasn’t any rain, and even if it wasn’t the sunniest of Saturday’s yesterday’s Easter Extravaganza at the Howgate was the unofficial start of spring for many Falkirk families.

Games, face-painting and the occasional giant bunny all helped to turn what would otherwise have been a normal Saturday shopping trip into a fun outing.

Meanwhile the fundraising side of things was a success, with more than £600 collected for Strathcarron Hospice.

A spokesperson for the Howgate said: “We would like to thank Michael from Maleys Chocolates and all the other staff who helped make this a fun day for all the family”.

The Chick Hunt winner has been named as Lesley Chinnock, who wins a £20 gift card.

Happy Easter!