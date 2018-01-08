Hoping to carry on dad’s work

The SNP has looked to family first to select its candidate to fight a forthcoming by-election in the hopes a son can carry on his late father’s work.

Falkirk SNP Group has named Niall Coleman (35) as the man it believes is best able to capture the Bonnybridge/Larbert seat which was left vacant when his dad Provost Tom Coleman (73) sadly died last year after a short illness.

The married dad-of-three aims to follow his father’s footsteps by being elected to the post of councillor for the area following the by-election on Thursday, February 15.

He said: “My family have been touched by the many cards letters and phone messages of sympathy that came from all over the Bonnybridge and Larbert

Ward when my father passed away.

“They convinced me that I should seek to not only preserve his legacy but also complete the projects such as the delivery of a Bonnybridge Rail Station – the provision for a formal bid to be developed for the fist time following the SNP take over of Falkirk Council last May.

“I also support the SNP’s stance of retaining the Bonnybridge Community Centre and Larbert Library from the policies of the previous and budgets of the Labour/Conservative administration.”

According to the SNP Group, Larbert-born Niall is a well known personality within the party, having held several internal posts. He has now turned his attention to developing a public electoral profile.

SNP Group leader, and head of Falkirk Council, Cecil Meiklejohn said: “I am delighted Niall has put himself forward for election. Not only does he come to the table with bags of experience as a well known political activist, he brings with him the same burning desire to fight for better services for the community.”

Niall joins ex councillor Linda Gow, a former leader of Falkirk Council who lost her seat at last year’s local election, in the battle for the Bonnybridge/Larbert ward.

She said: “I am delighted Labour have chosen me to be their candidate in the ward which I had the honour to serve previously. I look forward to the campaign and I will be out and about every day in Bonnybridge and Larbert with my team, talking to residents, sharing my ideas and taking on board their views.”

Visit www.falkirk.gov.uk for more information on the upcoming by-election.