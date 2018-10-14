Holyrood tribute to Inner Forth Landscape Initiative

A track record of success delivering more than 50 local projects has won special praise from the Scottish Parliament for the Inner Forth Landscape Initiative (IFLI).

Falkirk East MSP Angus MacDonald recently hosted a reception to celebrate the group’s achievements, and later tabled a Holyrood motion.

It oulined dozens of local schemes, and was backed by MSPs across the board.

The acknowledgement was coupled with good wishes for the success of forthcoming schemes to be launched by the body’s successor, Inner Forth Futures.

IFLI has spent four years regenerating parts of the Inner Forth estuary for the benefit of wildlide and people who live in the local area.

As a partnership venture paid for by the Heritage Lottery Fund it saw 54 separate projectsdelivered through a £4.1 million investment, leading to 127 hectares of biodoversity and landscape being enhanced and maintained.

It was fully involved with the wider community, with no less than 5,000 people take part, more than 1,000 volunteers and hundreds of schools.

Key projects included the restoration of the Kinneil Church in Bo’ness, the installation of Glorious Green Roofs at the industrial complex, CalaChem, the new Carrongrange High School in Grangemouth, and 3D modelling of the Grangemouth Town Clock. in Zetland Park.