Hogmanay and a bit of witchcraft at the Inn

Far removed from all the town centre hubbub, one enterprising local country pub is promising a Hogmanay to remember tomorrow night.

The Avonside Inn in Avonbridge is staging a ticket only event, with no admission without a ticket after 8pm - and a full house seems likely.

The admission cost of £5 includes a buffet and complimentary drink for the bells, and there’s a live band to play the revellers into the new year.

Children are not completely excluded either, but must be in the lounge area at all times and have to be aged six or over - and be responsibly minded by their parent or guardian.

Meanwhile the Inn is already flagging up an eyecatching themed night on February 5, with the title Introduction to Wicca.

Some call it witchcraft, others the Old Religion - or white magic - but after thousands of years, and despite the confusion, it seems many people are still spellbound by ancient traditions which - a bit like Hallowe’en - have been with us since prehistoric times.