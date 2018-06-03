‘Hit and run’ wall smash was perfect exercise for Falkirk students

An alleged “hit and run” which smashed the wall in front of Forth Valley College’s Falkirk campus turned into an ideal training exercise for building students.

They set about repairing an estimated £1,800 worth of damage after the incident on May 10, when a blue 4X4 is said to have reversed into the wall before leaving the scene - apparently with a broken tail light.

A large chunk of the sandstone was knocked out of the wall and coping stones were also smashed.

Luckily three bricklaying students were able to remedy the damage to their own college wall.

Modern Apprentices David Willis (26) from Cumbernauld, who works for Bertram Builders; Alex Wylie (18) from Polmont, who works for Whiteside Builders; and full time City and Guilds bricklaying student Nathan Wilson

(23) from Grangemouth – and their lecturer Peter Nally - were delighted to volunteer for the unusual “practical assignment”.

Stuart Scott, the college’s Coordinator Hard Services in the college’s Estates

Department, said: “We approached Peter in the Department of Construction once wehad assessed the damage and he was only too happy to help.

“We purchased the materials and he supplied the manpower.

“We are very grateful to them and they have done a wonderful job.”

Lecturer Peter Nally added: “This is a great bit of experience for the students involved.

“They normally work with bricks and not sandstone, so it is a chance to build something they would not normally get a chance to.

“We are always glad to help and working in partnership like this also provides a valuable citizenship aspect to what the students are learning hear at the college.”