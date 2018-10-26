History man Neil’s 100 favourite places

One of the best-known historians and archaeologists on TV is in Stirling this month, with a special show called “The Story of the British Isles in 100 Places”.

Neil Oliver has spent 20 years travelling to every corner of Britain, and while filking BBC2’s popular Coast series has fallen in love all oer again”.

He’ll be explaining how Britain’s human story is at least a million years old, and counting - and will zero in on fascinating locations and the remarkable light the evidence there sheds on our history and pre-history.

We’re told: “The tolerant, easy-going peace we enjoy has been hard won, and the places Neil has seen have given him a unique view and understanding of British history.

“Hear in his amusing and entertaining way what it all means to him, and why we need to cherish and celebrate our wonderful countries.”

Tickets for the show, which is at 7.30pm in Stirling’s Albert Hall on November 17, are £22.50, £60 for a family ticket or £15 for under 16’s.

To book, visit http://culturestirling.org/events/neil-oliver-story-british-isles-100-places/