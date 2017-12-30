High winds forecase for Hogmanay

Check the weather before heading out for Hogmanay tomorrow - particularly if you’re travelling any great distance.

That’s the latest advice for revellers after the Met Office issued a yellow warning for high winds in Central, Tayside and Fife.

Gusts are expected to reach up to 80mph in places and this said to be likely to have an impact on ferry and air travel.

The trunk road network is also likely to be affected with the potential for restrictions on bridges, especially for high-sided vehicles.

Traffic Scotland is fully operational at the National Traffic Control Centre and will be providing updates on social media, website and radio broadcasts throughout the period and people are being asked to check the latest information before they travel.

The new Traffic Scotland mobile website - my.trafficscotland.org - aims to let people get the latest information on the move, and @trafficscotland is updated regularly.