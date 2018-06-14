High winds could force first Queensferry Crossing closure

The new Queensferry Crossing could be forced to close for the first time operators have warned, as storm Hector continues to hit Scotland.

Operator Forth Bridges has warned that the Crossing will close to high sided vehicles (HSVs) if winds increase above 70mph.

The latest forecast from MetDesk shows high winds peaking between 11am and 1pm today with gusts up to 78mph before easing gradually throughout the rest of the day.

The situation is being closely monitored.

The Forth Road Bridge has already been closed to HSVs this morning with winds increasing beyond 50mph. Vehicles have been directed onto the Queensferry Crossing and motorists have been warned to expect some delays.

Wind shielding on the new crossing compensates for wind speeds up to 70mph.

The Met Office has already issued a Yellow Weather Warning for Scotland due to high wind speeds adding that there is a chance of some damage to buildings and that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.