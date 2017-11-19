High School clothes bank is working to keep children warm

The least you will pay for a school uniform is £129.50, according to research by Falkirk’s Graeme High School - but you’ll only get a £50 grant.

The school’s uniform bank winter effort is “well underway”, this week, with the message that anyone struggling to kit out their child with decent cold weather clothing should get in touch.

Meanwhile - along with what for many parents is the looming threat of Christmas - there’s also the workaday consideration of school uniform to consider.

Graeme High School’s analysis of grants paid out across the country reveals a true postcode lottery when it comes to clothes for primary or secondary pupils.

West Dunbartonshire (which includes some of Scotland’s most deprived areas) pays a £100 grant for primary or secondary pupils, while in West Lothian it’s £94 and £110 respectively.

A few areas come close, while Angus - where the grant is just £20 - is the lowest by a considerable margin.

In most local authorities parents or carers can expect a sum at or close to Falkirk’s £50, while a few offer £60 to £80.

This means, by Graeme High School’s figures, that many people have to find more than half of the cash somewhere else.

Last month the school’s uniform bank flagged up the fact that youngsters grow out of essentials like shoes at an alarming rate.

Knowing that winter presents an extra challenge the school’s winter campaign began right after summer, and this month - with temperatures plunging - the pressure is on many families to somehow get hold of adequate warm clothing.

A spokesperson for the uniform bank said, via social media: “This is the time of year when we often see attendance dipping because some of our kids can’t afford a warm jacket.

“Arriving at school soaked to the skin is both hard and embarrassing for our teens. “Please, please help someone attend school through the winter by donating nearly new or new winter coats age 11 to adult sizes.

“Donations can be handed into the office at any point - we can’t do this without you folks.”