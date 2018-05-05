Hey baby - let’s double our Wee Box effort this year

SCIAF’s youngest supporters are crying out to Scots to get Wee Box appeal donations to the charity before Tuesday to make sure the UK government doubles their money.

Celebrity twins Grace and Eilidh Wright donned their favourite baby grows and hats to give the charity (Scottish Catholic International Aid Fund) “last call” for donations a big boost.

This year’s Wee Box appeal - aiming to help some of the world’s poorest people - will see the UK government matching every £1 donated by midnight on Tuesday.

Proud parents Cheryl and Scott are encouraging everyone to make sure they don’t miss outon a chance to double their donations.

Their daughters, who will celebrate their first birthdays next Sunday, appeared in the BBC comedy Two Doors Down alongside actress Elaine C Smith at Christmas.

The girls also became media celebrities when Cheryl gave birth in the midst of the huge global ransomware cyber-attack, which hit health boards across the country.

She had a high risk pregnancy as she had a condition called placenta praevia, and her babies were delivered by caesarean section several weeks early.

Cheryl said: “We’re delighted to help SCIAF get the message out to supporters to highlight just how important it is to get donations to them by May 8 – that way your money will be worth twice as much.

“The extra money means they can help more people living in poverty around the world, so it would be such a shame to miss out on the chance to have the UK government match donations.

“We’ve been SCIAF supporters for years because it’s a fantastic charity that does such great work with the poorest people in the world and as you can see our daughters are big fans too.”

SCIAF Director Alistair Dutton said it’s thanks to the support from families that the charity is able to help hundreds of thousands of people in 27 countries.

He said: “The money from the appeal will help us to get emergency supplies to people in need in poor countries when disasters strike”.

Wee Box donations can be made by cheque to SCIAF at 19 Park Circus, Glasgow G3 6BE, calling 0141 354 5555 or via www.sciaf.org.uk