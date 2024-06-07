Here's the eight candidates who will be looking for your votes in the Falkirk constituency

Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 7th Jun 2024, 17:55 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
The candidates who will be looking for the votes in the Falkirk constituency at next month’s general election have been revealed.

Nominations closed at 4pm this afternoon and the following names will be on the ballot papers on Thursday, July 4:

Zohaib Arshad – Alba Party, Save Grangemouth

Keith Barrow – Reform UK

The full list of candidates standing in the general election in the Falkirk constituency have been revealed. Pic: ContributedThe full list of candidates standing in the general election in the Falkirk constituency have been revealed. Pic: Contributed
The full list of candidates standing in the general election in the Falkirk constituency have been revealed. Pic: Contributed

James Bundy – Scottish Conservative & Unionist

Toni Giugliano – Scottish National Party

Rachel Kidd – Scottish Greens

Tim McKay – Scottish Liberal Democrats

Euan Stainbank – Scottish Labour Party

Mark Tunnicliff – Independent

Polling stations will open at 7am and close at 10pm after which the counting of votes will take place.

Voters are reminded that they must bring photo ID when they turn up to vote at the polling station.

Further details of this and how to apply for a proxy or postal vote are here

Related topics:FalkirkNominationsPolling stationsScottish National Party

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.