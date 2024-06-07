Here's the eight candidates who will be looking for your votes in the Falkirk constituency
and live on Freeview channel 276
Nominations closed at 4pm this afternoon and the following names will be on the ballot papers on Thursday, July 4:
Zohaib Arshad – Alba Party, Save Grangemouth
Keith Barrow – Reform UK
James Bundy – Scottish Conservative & Unionist
Toni Giugliano – Scottish National Party
Rachel Kidd – Scottish Greens
Tim McKay – Scottish Liberal Democrats
Euan Stainbank – Scottish Labour Party
Mark Tunnicliff – Independent
Polling stations will open at 7am and close at 10pm after which the counting of votes will take place.
Voters are reminded that they must bring photo ID when they turn up to vote at the polling station.
Further details of this and how to apply for a proxy or postal vote are here
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.