Here's the eight candidates who will be looking for your votes in the Falkirk constituency

The candidates who will be looking for the votes in the Falkirk constituency at next month’s general election have been revealed.

Nominations closed at 4pm this afternoon and the following names will be on the ballot papers on Thursday, July 4:

Zohaib Arshad – Alba Party, Save Grangemouth

Keith Barrow – Reform UK

The full list of candidates standing in the general election in the Falkirk constituency have been revealed. Pic: Contributed

James Bundy – Scottish Conservative & Unionist

Toni Giugliano – Scottish National Party

Rachel Kidd – Scottish Greens

Tim McKay – Scottish Liberal Democrats

Euan Stainbank – Scottish Labour Party

Mark Tunnicliff – Independent

Polling stations will open at 7am and close at 10pm after which the counting of votes will take place.

Voters are reminded that they must bring photo ID when they turn up to vote at the polling station.