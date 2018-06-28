Here’s what the big bang in Polmont was

Residents felt their homes shake this morning after hearing a loud noise in Polmont around 10am.

Reports of windows shaking and the big bang were reported to police, and The Falkirk Herald by householders. However officers have no further details of any cause or ongoing incident.

The power station was also the site of a controlled explosion in April. Picture: Paul Ferguson.

The source, it seems, came from a ‘minor’ explosion across the Forth.

Earlier this month Scottish Power wrote residents in the proximity of Longannet power station warning of potential disturbances today (Thursday).

It said: “A planned minor, non-emergency demolition event will take place at Longannet Power Station. This Planned demolition has been carefully planned and resourced within a controlled safe environment by the Demolition Contractor (Brown and Mason), under the Supervision of the Demolition Site Manager.

“Small quantities of explosives may be used to aid the demolition of the structure and could result in a higher than ‘normal’ noise levels or rising dust that may attract your attention. This will only last a short duration, please do not be alarmed at this time.

“The demolition activity may pass with minimal visual or noise impact, but due to your close proximity to Longannet Power Station or the potential to be travelling in the surrounding area, ScottishPower Generation would like to make you aware of the planned activity.

“Emergency Services, Fife Council, Valleyfield Liaison Committee, and the local community councils have also been made aware of this planned minor event.”

A similar ‘big bang’ was the source of concern in April and was also result of demolition work at the disused power station across the Forth.

WATCH: Controlled explosion to demolish structure at Longannet.