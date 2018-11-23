Here’s the luxurious home £500,000 could buy you in Torwood

Woodside is an individually designed, four-bedroom, detached villa in the exclusive village of Torwood.

The beautiful family home is the height of luxury modern design and high quality fittings throughout.

Woodside is a truly impressive family home

There is also mature gardens, a double garage and a vast driveway to complete this exceptional home.

The bright welcoming porch opens into an impressive hallway. The hall is fitted with solid oak flooring which flows throughout the majority of the ground floor.

To the left lies an impressive formal lounge with a beautiful bay window which offers an abundance of natural light.

Located at the end of the hall is the second spacious family room with delightful open views. The family room has plenty of space and is undoubtedly the hub of the home as it provides a wonderful sociable layout for everyday family living.

Upstairs the bright landing with storage offers access to a grand master suite, two further sizeable double bedrooms with an en-suite facilities and a home office.

The master bedroom encompasses a dressing room with a fitted walk in wardrobe and an en suite shower room. Also upstairs you can find the dressing room which could easily be converted into a fifth bedroom.

Externally, this wonderful property is set within mature gardens, which are mainly laid to lawn.

A decked patio area with a summer house provides the perfect setting for outdoor entertaining while enjoying the open aspect.

Woodside, Glen Road, Torwood, is on the market with RGM Solicitors at offers over £510,000.