Residents are being urged to check when their refuse will be uplifted over the festive period.

Falkirk Council will not be making collections on Tuesday or Wednesday, December 25 and 26, or on Tuesday and Wednesday, January 1 and 2.

People are being asked to check their bin calendar at www.falkirk.gov.uk/bincollection for full details of amended collection dates.

The bulky uplift service is currently suspended and will restart on Monday, January 7.