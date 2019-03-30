Helping to make it a happy Howgate Easter

Falkirk’s Howgate shopping centre has launched its annual Easter Egg Appeal, and is asking shoppers to help ensure no local child has to do without a seasonal chocolate treat.

Meanwhile the Howgate Kids Club returns this Saturday coming (April 6) from noon till 3pm, when the Creation Station will be offering a family fun session where you can create a chick or rabbit hat to wear home, make a basket and fill it with some colourful marbled Play-Doh Easter eggs.

Howgate marketing manager Margaret Foy said: “We are always blown away by the generosity of our shoppers.

“Wilko are supporting this year’s appeal through their Helping Hands Fund, which is great start and means we can help more children than ever before.

“Every donation is gratefully received, and will make a huge difference to a local child this Easter - so get those eggs rolling in!”