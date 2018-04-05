Helping hand for Falkirk youths

Falkirk youths have been awarded a grant to create a special event that celebrates the Year of Young People (YOYP).

The £1991 windfall was given to the district’s YOYP Youth Committee to help bring together youths from care-experienced backgrounds and those who live in areas of deprivation to mark the Scottish Government-commissioned initiative.

The YOYP project aims to inspire Scotland by celebrating its young people’s achievements, valuing their contribution to communities and creating new opportunities for youths to shine locally, nationally and globally.

The celebratory project will provide participants with training on teamwork, events planning and peer education. Group members are set to meet with other services and organisations tailored towards making such events a success.

Participants will also have the opportunity to gain a Youth Achievement Award, all while working towards a Duke of Edinburgh Award.

Jim Sweeney, CEO of national youth work agency YouthLink Scotland, said: “We want to celebrate young people and the youth workers who make a difference.

“The YOYP 2018 is all about making sure that young people are right at the heart of their communities and the decisions that affect them.

“This celebration event, designed in partnership with young people, is a great opportunity to showcase the positive impact young people make within their local community.”