Help your favourite cafe lift the Herald’s coveted award

From trendy to traditional, rustic to retro, there’s nothing we love more than a café or tea room and everyone has their favourite!

Now we want you to tell us which café or tea room gets your vote.

It could be because of the fresh and innovative cuisine, fantastic full English, freshly-baked treats, roasted coffee from around the world or exotic teas.

Maybe you love the friendly staff, the quaint surroundings, or the fact that it’s so much more than a just café or tea room.

With your nominations we will draw up a shortlist of cafés that will compete for the title of Falkirk HeraldCafé of the Year 2018.

So, tell us who’s fit for our final top ten. To vote, post the coupon in this week’s Falkirk Herald stating the full name, address and voting number of your favourite café from the list below.

The closing date for votes is 10am on Friday, July 6, 2018.

Please note, we are unable to accept any photocopied or defaced coupons, coupons delivered by hand or those received after the closing date.

Our contenders are

01 Almond Tree Coffee Shop, Dundas Court, Falkirk

02 Antonio’s Deli, Grahams Road, Falkirk

03 Blossoms Bistro, Torwood Garden Centre, Bellsdyke Road, Larbert

04 C-Shore Cafe, Main Street, Carronshore

05 Cafe Westfield, Stadium Way, Falkirk

06 Cafe Anton, Stirling Street, Denny

07 Cafe Loisa, Stirling Street, Denny

08 Cafe Retro, High Street, Bonnybridge

09 Cafe Tiki, Forth Valley Sensory Centre, Redbrae Road, Camelon

10 Cafe Torino, York Arcade, Grangemouth

11 Casci’s Cafe, Callendar Riggs, Falkirk

12 Coffee on Wooer, Wooer Street, Falkirk

13 Findlay’s, Vicar Street, Falkirk

14 Fork and Mustard, Glebe Street, Falkirk

15 Habaneros, Kirk Wynd, Falkirk

16 Kerrie’s Coffee Shop, La Porte Precinct, Grangemouth

17 Margo’s Bakehouse, Polmont Bank shopping centre, Polmont

18 Mother Murphy’s Tearoom, Ladysmill, Falkirk

19 Pots Tea and Coffee, Cow Wynd, Falkirk

20 Riggs Coffee House, High Street, Falkirk

21 Roasted and Toasted, High Street, Falkirk

22 Roberto’s, Newmarket Street, Falkirk

23 Scarlett’s Cafe, Union Road, Camelon

24 Scran at the Courtyard, Baxter’s Wynd, Falkirk

25 Tea Jenny’s, King’s Court, Falkirk

26 The Acoustic Cafe, Melville Street, Falkirk

27 The Ivy Tea Room, South Street, Bo’ness

28 The Milk Barn, Glen Farm, Glen Village, Falkirk

29 The Portonian Bakery & Tea Rooms, La Porte Precinct, Grangemouth

30 The Zetland Pantry, Jackson Avenue, Grangemouth

31 Topiary Coffee Shop, Klondyke Garden Centre, Beancross Road, Polmont

32 Two Coffee Shop, Broomage Avenue, Larbert

33 Voseba Bakery & Cafe, High Street, Falkirk