Help your favourite cafe lift the Herald’s coveted award

From trendy to traditional, rustic to retro, there’s nothing we love more than a café or tea room and everyone has their favourite!
Now we want you to tell us which café or tea room gets your vote.
It could be because of the fresh and innovative cuisine, fantastic full English, freshly-baked treats, roasted coffee from around the world or exotic teas.
Maybe you love the friendly staff, the quaint surroundings, or the fact that it’s so much more than a just café or tea room.
With your nominations we will draw up a shortlist of cafés that will compete for the title of Falkirk HeraldCafé of the Year 2018.
So, tell us who’s fit for our final top ten. To vote, post the coupon in this week’s Falkirk Herald stating the full name, address and voting number of your favourite café from the list below.
The closing date for votes is 10am on Friday, July 6, 2018.
Please note, we are unable to accept any photocopied or defaced coupons, coupons delivered by hand or those received after the closing date.
Our contenders are
01 Almond Tree Coffee Shop, Dundas Court, Falkirk
02 Antonio’s Deli, Grahams Road, Falkirk
03 Blossoms Bistro, Torwood Garden Centre, Bellsdyke Road, Larbert
04 C-Shore Cafe, Main Street, Carronshore
05 Cafe Westfield, Stadium Way, Falkirk
06 Cafe Anton, Stirling Street, Denny
07 Cafe Loisa, Stirling Street, Denny
08 Cafe Retro, High Street, Bonnybridge
09 Cafe Tiki, Forth Valley Sensory Centre, Redbrae Road, Camelon
10 Cafe Torino, York Arcade, Grangemouth
11 Casci’s Cafe, Callendar Riggs, Falkirk
12 Coffee on Wooer, Wooer Street, Falkirk
13 Findlay’s, Vicar Street, Falkirk
14 Fork and Mustard, Glebe Street, Falkirk
15 Habaneros, Kirk Wynd, Falkirk
16 Kerrie’s Coffee Shop, La Porte Precinct, Grangemouth
17 Margo’s Bakehouse, Polmont Bank shopping centre, Polmont
18 Mother Murphy’s Tearoom, Ladysmill, Falkirk
19 Pots Tea and Coffee, Cow Wynd, Falkirk
20 Riggs Coffee House, High Street, Falkirk
21 Roasted and Toasted, High Street, Falkirk
22 Roberto’s, Newmarket Street, Falkirk
23 Scarlett’s Cafe, Union Road, Camelon
24 Scran at the Courtyard, Baxter’s Wynd, Falkirk
25 Tea Jenny’s, King’s Court, Falkirk
26 The Acoustic Cafe, Melville Street, Falkirk
27 The Ivy Tea Room, South Street, Bo’ness
28 The Milk Barn, Glen Farm, Glen Village, Falkirk
29 The Portonian Bakery & Tea Rooms, La Porte Precinct, Grangemouth
30 The Zetland Pantry, Jackson Avenue, Grangemouth
31 Topiary Coffee Shop, Klondyke Garden Centre, Beancross Road, Polmont
32 Two Coffee Shop, Broomage Avenue, Larbert
33 Voseba Bakery & Cafe, High Street, Falkirk