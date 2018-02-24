Help to make plans for Bo’ness

Next Saturday sees a repeat performance of this month’s special Reclaiming Our Coalfield Communities session in Bo’ness Town Hall - and everyone’s invited.

The aim is to lay the foundations for a five year community action plan for the area, bringing together the Coalfields Regeneration Trust and the Electoral Reform Society.

Reclaiming Our Coalfields Communities is running in Bo’ness, Cardenden and Dalmellington with the support of a £40,000 award from the Scottish Government Aspiring Communities Fund and the European Social Fund.

Adrian Mahoney, the Trust’s community engagement worker in Bo’ness, said: “Our first meeting identified key issues facing the town, and a number of possible ways of tackling them.

“Now we will try to flesh the ideas out, and pave the way for a really positive Community Action Plan, which the CRT is backing with a £20,000 participatory budget.”

Anyone who is interested in attending next Saturday’s event (10am to 1pm) which includes a free community lunch can find out more, and register at www.yourboness.wordpress.com, turn up on the day, or call Adrian on 07967 150560.‬

The Coalfields Regeneration Trust was formed in 1999 to help mining communities recover from the devastating effects of pit closures.

Since then the Trust has spent over £20m in Scotland supporting over 700 community-based and job creation projects in the hardest hit areas.