The engineers who launched world-changing innovations from Falkirk in centuries past will feature in three special lectures at the Helix Visitor Centre next month.

Kelpies tour guide Andy Crisp will outline the dazzling careers of kingpins of the industrial revolution - from James Watt to the Earl of Zetland - who changed our way of life forever.

The presentations will last for 30 to 40 minutes, with time for questions and chat, and a buffet is included in the price,

Cakked Footprints in Time, the sessions will run on February 14, 21 and 28, and cost £10 each or £20 for al three, .

The first evening traces the early years of the Industrial Revolution in Scotland through the people who were pioneers taking the first steps in the journey to the present day in coal, iron and steam.

Then on February 21 the story expands to cover the growth of railways, the beginnings of the oil industry, and other key developmentws of the late 18th century.

The last instalment of the trilogy covers the modern age, bringing the story out of history and into the realm of living memory.

Tickets can be booked online via http://www.thehelix.co.uk, or contact the Visitor Centre on 01324 590600 to book over the Posted tickets will be subject to a £1 postage charge.