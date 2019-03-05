Hefty fine for Bonnybridge man who viciously assaulted ex partner

A Bonnybridge man was fined £1250 at Falkirk Sheriff Court for assaulting his former partner.

Steven Anderson (45) of Hunter Gardens admitted seizing, punching and striking the woman on August 19, 2018 at his home address and shouting, swearing and making sexually offensive remarks.

Imposing the fine, Sheriff John Mundy said: “I do regard this as a serious matter.”

A non-harrassment order was also imposed for a period of 12 months, preventing Anderson from contacting the victim either directly or indirectly.