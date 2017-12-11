Heartfelt thanks from cancer survivor

Customers at the Mariner Bar in Camelon have collected a magnificent £1.500 for the Western General hospital’s funds this year, and landlady Elizabeth Morrison was only too happy to present the cheque in person.

She quietly celebrated her fifth year of being clear of breast cancer last month, and knows from a very personal viewpoint just how vital the hospital’s work really is.

Since she has been running the bar for 31 years her customers are also glad she has weathered what had been a big storm in her life - thanks to expert hospital staff.

She said: “It is a cause that really deserves support, because of course so many people can be affected - and I’m pleased we’ve again made a significant contribution.

“I’d like to particularly thank regular customer Mr Tom Kerr, who has again been particularly generous.”