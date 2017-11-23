Why do you still need to sign up to the Organ Donor Register?

The Scottish Government has announced it plans to move to a soft opt out system for organ and tissue donation - but it is not yet in place.

That’s why it is important that anyone who supports organ donation still signs up to the register.

If the soft opt out system is adopted - and no timeline for this or the introduction of the necessary legislation has yet been agreed - it will mean people will have three options:

1. Join the Organ Donor Register if they want to be a donor.

2. Record that they don’t wish to be a donor.

3. Do nothing, meaning they may be treated as having no objection to donating their organs and tissue.

The proposed system would also come with various safeguards built in.

People who support organ and tissue donation will still be able to sign up to the register to have their decision recorded and anyone who has already joined will continue to be included.

If you would like to join the Organ Donor Register, click here.