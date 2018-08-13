Who are Re-Union Canal Boats and what do they do?

Re-Union Canal Boats has bases in Falkirk and Edinburgh and operates across the Union and Forth and Clyde canals.

The social enterprise project came into existence in 2003 after its founders, Jay Lamb and Sam Baumber, had been living afloat the Union Canal and witnessed first-hand its regeneration as part of the Millennium Link Project, recognising that cruising powered craft on the canal was becoming an exclusive pursuit.

Due to their experience of boating and community education, the duo were uniquely placed to build a canal boat that would make cruising on the canal available to all, regardless of circumstance.

The first Re-Union boat was launched the following year and, in 2013, the Jaggy Thistle was purchased to operate as a day boat hire service for the general public. This then allowed those interested in travelling along the canals to destinations such as the Falkirk Wheel to take their own vessel out for the day.

READ MORE: Re-Union Canal Boats Healthspace project changing lifestyle and outlook of Falkirk’s isolated

Within the space of 12 months, the first-ever Canal Community Health All Round project was launched in Falkirk, which gave organisers the two operation bases they use today.