Which pharmacies are open over New Year in the Falkirk area?

No-one wants to see in the New Year feeling ill, but bad luck can always strike.

While all Health Centres and GP Practices in the NHS Forth Valley catchment will be closed for the public holidays on January 1 & 2, you may need to visit a pharmacy over the period, and there are some open on those days.

On New Year’s Day (Jan 1), the following pharmacies will be open:

- In Stenhousemuir, Lloyds Pharmacy on Main Street will be open 10am to 11am

- In Bo’ness, Llouds Pharmacy in Richmond Terrace will be open 9am to 10am

And on January 2, the following pharmacies will be open:

- In Falkirk, Boots Pharmacy on the High Street will be open 9am to 5pm

- In Grangemouth, Boots Pharmacy at La Porte Precinct will be open 12pm to 4pm

The Minor Injuries Unit at Stirling Community Hospital will remain open every day throughout the festive period from 9am to 9pm. This provides treatment for a wide range of injuries, such as suspected broken bones, sprains, minor burns and infected wounds. No appointment is necessary and, while the it is based in Stirling, it can be used by any patient from across Forth Valley over the age of one.

All Health Centres will be back to normal from Wednesday, January 3 2018 following the New Year public holidays.

If you or someone you care for is unwell and can’t wait until your GP surgery re-opens, contact the NHS 24 helpline on 111. If the condition is immediately life threatening, dial 999 for an emergency ambulance.