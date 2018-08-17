Watch: Falkirk family help celebrate 1st birthday of Scotland’s Baby Box

A Falkirk family has taken part in a film to celebrate the first anniversary of Scotland’s Baby Box.

The Scottish Government launched the initiative on August 15, 2017 and since then, over 50,000 boxes have been delivered to families across the country.

Falkirk couple Darren Burt and Mandy Niblo with children Nicole, Curtis and baby Harris.

To celebrate the anniversary, a short film has been created which brings to life some of the babies and families behind the boxes.

The film shows the different ways in which the Baby Box has welcomed little ones into the world and given a helping hand to parents across Scotland.

One of the families featured in the film is Darren Burt, partner Mandy Niblo and kids Curtis (14), Nicole (9) and baby Harris (3 months), who live in Falkirk.

Darren and Mandy received their Baby Box around five weeks before Harris was born and at that time, could never have known just how essential it would be.

Darren said: “We were so excited to open up the box all together and find out what was inside. We were blown away with the quality of the items – especially all of the clothes and towels.

“There were some items in there that we wouldn’t have thought to buy ourselves too. In particular, the digital ear thermometer was a real lifesaver for us.

“Harris hadn’t been well for a week or so – the GP said he had a bug – but he awoke one morning during the hot weather and his temperature was sky high.

“We used the thermometer to take a reading and were alarmed that it was 38.6°C, we immediately phoned 111 and were advised to take Harris into hospital. He had a nasty infection and the family faced a couple of very scary hours.

“Luckily, Harris pulled through and the doctor told us that having an accurate temperature reading was crucial in his decision to admit Harris so quickly for treatment.”

Mandy added: “Harris is my fourth child and I’ve never thought to buy a digital thermometer before, so I was incredibly grateful to get one in my Baby Box.

“I would recommend the box to anyone who has a newborn on the way – its packed full of great quality, useful items including some that you might not think to buy yourself, that could potentially save your child’s life.“

Scotland’s Baby Box has now been gifted to 52,065 newborns in its first year, with 85% of expectant parents having taken up the opportunity to receive the it, while the latest parent survey showed 100% satisfaction.

Greater Glasgow and Clyde has received the most Baby Boxes in the past year, with 12,815 new babies being welcomed by a box, while Forth Valley has seen 2757 boxes delivered.

The boxes have travelled far and wide, with 206 boxes travelling 400 miles from the depot in Leith to Haroldswick in Shetland.

Children and Early Years Minister Maree Todd said: “A year on from when the first Baby Boxes were delivered, we can say these boxes are having a real impact on the lives of those who receive them.

“I’ve heard stories from across the country about how the thermometers have helped parents seek appropriate medical care for their babies, how its contents are providing essential products for babies who arrive early, and much needed comfort for those who might not have family or friends around to shower the little one with gifts when they arrive.

“I’m delighted to have reached this milestone. It’s an honour for everyone involved – from the organisations providing the items to the box packers to the people delivering the boxes - to have been part of something that is having a real impact on the lives of babies and their carers across the country.”