Voucher donations to hospice

Herbal Medicine Chest Falkirk has teamed up with Strathcarron Hospice to help raise cash to enable the hospice to continue to care for terminally ill people and their families.

The business will donate £5 from the sale of every massage voucher to the cause in the run up to Christmas.

The offer will run until December 31, 2017 and is an opportunity to treat someone special whilst supporting the local hospice.

Roslyn McCulloch said: “Strathcarron Hospice tries to make every moment count for their patients and their families and when I heard about their fundraising for a Cuddle Bed in October, this really summed up this approach for me. I decided to do something to help support the hospice and hope that by offering donations from the sale of massage vouchers that I can do my bit to help.”

Visit www.herbalmedicinechest.co.uk for details.