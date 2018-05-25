Voting open for NHS Forth Valley staff awards

A nomination process which recognises and rewards the work, care and commitment of NHS employees and volunteers is now open.

Organisers of this year’s NHS Forth Valley Staff Awards are encouraging those who have received exceptional care in hospital, at an outpatient clinic or at home to vote for either individuals, teams, services or departments in one of six categories.

These are: Top Team Award, Inspiration Award, Outstanding Care Award, Volunteer Award, Innovation Award and Unsung Hero Award.

Nominations can be made for all employees, whether that is a nurse, doctor, physiotherapist, dietician, administrator, a member of the domestic team, a porter or one of the many volunteers who support the work of NHS Forth Valley.

They could work in a local hospital, health centre or in one of the many community teams across Forth Valley.

And, in its 70th anniversary, there will also be a special Platinum Award chosen from all the nominations received for an individual member of staff or a team who have made a significant contribution to the NHS.

This could be through work to improve the care, treatment and experience of patients, provide outstanding leadership or overcome challenges to achieve outstanding results, either personally or professionally.

Cathie Cowan, NHS Forth Valley chief executive, said: “This is a great opportunity for patients and members of the public to say thank you and show their appreciation to the many wonderful staff and volunteers who go the extra mile every day to deliver excellent care and treatment.

“Our staff have told us that being recognised for their work is very important to them so if you know of someone who deserves an award please let us know.”

As well as NHS staff, the awards aim to highlight the efforts of Serco employees and volunteers.

Nominations can be made online at www.nhsforthvalley.com/staffawards.

Alternatively, entry forms can be picked up from hospitals and health centres.

The closing date is Monday, July 2.