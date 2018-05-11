TV cash will help Falkirk young people

Young people with mental health issues will be helped thanks to a funding windfall from a TV organisation.

Falkirk and District Association for Mental Health (FDAMH) has received £2000 from the STV Children’s Appeal.

As part of its wider remit to promote mental health, FDAMH supports the mental health and wellbeing of young people in the Falkirk area. The organisation provides mental health training to local high school pupils, and its Seasons for Growth programme offers support for young people with poor mental health, helping them cope with loss.

The grant will help fund the organisation’s Young People’s Counselling Service, which provides a confidential service to 100 young people each year.

Liz Trodden, FDAMH’s counselling manager, said: “Young people are coming forward with really complex needs that are badly affecting their young lives at school, with their family and with friends. We have shown that counselling can make such a positive difference for a young person - it helps to empower them to make positive changes in their own lives and to use their own strengths to improve their mental health and wellbeing.

“The generous grant from STV Children’s Appeal will enable us to support more young people - thank you.”