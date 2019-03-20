Torwood Garden Centre’s blooming good result for Maggie’s Forth Valley

Generous staff and customers at a popular garden centre are helping people living with cancer.

Maggie’s Forth Valley has benefited from the fundraising efforts of everyone at Torwood Garden Centre who have collected enough to ‘pay for a day’ of care.

The Larbert centre needs £2400 every day to provide the free practical and emotional support that makes a real difference to people across the district living with cancer.

Torwood raised £4029,23 in 2018 and paid the running costs on Friday, March 15 – the centre’s second anniversary of opening.

Jamie Stevenson from the garden centre, said: “It feels like such a tangible outcome to know that our staff, volunteers and customers have provided all the incredible support at this fantastic local charity for a whole day.

“We know first hand how this helps, from trained staff to support groups and the tea and coffee served, on offer to people living with cancer, as well as their family and friends.”

The cash came from bucket collections throughout the year and during the annual Christmas reindeer parade, as well as all the money doanted in its wishing well.

Cristina Pouso, centre fundraising manager, said: “We are so grateful that Torwood Garden Centre is ‘paying for a day’ at Maggie’s Forth Valley. We rely entirely on voluntary donations to allow us to keep on developing our unique programme of support for people living with cancer and to be able to offer that support to everyone who needs it.”