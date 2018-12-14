Top honour for Larbert hospital volunteer Rosemary

A tireless volunteer worker at Larbert’s Forth Valley Royal Hospital has been honoured for her commitment.

It seems former NHS occupational therapist Rosemary Fletcher didn’t really retire after more than four decades - she merely changed direction.

Now her efforts have earned her the Older Volunteer of the Year Award from the charity Volunteering Matters.

Commenting on her achievement, a spokesperson said: “Given her NHS background she was asked to help out at the NHS Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert.

“The work of the hospital project is mainly to provide help and comfort to patients but to also keep family and friends informed while their loved ones are under treatment.

“This relieves some of the hard pressed staff to allow them to concentrate on patient care.

“Rosemary then became the organiser for all the RSVP volunteers in Forth Valley Royal Hospital and has developed new projects within the hospital.

“Thanks to her enthusiasm, commitment and drive the RSVP Hospital Projects have developed enormously – with now over 80 volunteers assisting in various departments”.

Rosemary, who joined the NHS in 1970, has seen many changes in the course of her eventful career.

In the 70’s occupational therapy was centred on hospital-based rehabilitation, with craft activities, while today it is focused on daily living and being able to get yourself out of bed, get dressed and prepare for the day and life ahead.

Meanwhile she has a strong message of encouragement for over-60’s, like her, who are perhaps looking for a new and different challenge.

“People over 60, like me, haven’t come to the end of their life.

“They still have lots to offer and it is about how we can fit these people back into roles that they are going to enjoy and get benefit from themselves, as well as giving back to the NHS.”