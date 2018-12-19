The Driving Force receives £1100 Christmas boost for services to Bonnybridge, Denny and Banknock cancer patients

A charity which goes several extra miles for cancer patients and their loved ones has been given a fantastic festive funding boost.

Volunteers from The Driving Force were “amazed” after their Grand Christmas Prize Draw pulled in £1100 from supporters who supplied gifts and bought tickets.

Tuesday’s fundraising ceremony saw patron Dennis Canavan pick out the winners, whose generous donations will help the organisation to continue to transport Bonnybridge, Denny and Banknock residents and their family and friends to and from hospital appointments and treatment sessions for free.

Founded in 2005, the friendly and reliable service also takes people from the same areas to kidney dialysis sessions.

The Driving Force has made 11,074 journeys and transferred 1013 patients 529,582 miles since its formation.

Explaining how the charity supports patients, its founder and secretary, Dr Bridget McCalister, said: “The service massively decreases the stress of attending hospital.

“The charity provides door-to-door transport and drivers will take people to reception desks and wait with them. Drivers are frequently praised for their friendliness and humour.

“The reliability of the charity, having the contact details of their driver and drivers phoning the day before journeys gives confidence at a time when little in life is certain.”

Visit www.bdthedrivingforce.org.uk for more information.