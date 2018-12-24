Swim initiative makes a splash with children

Hundreds of children in Falkirk are benefitting from being part of a national programme to help them become better and more confident swimmers, an independent report has found.

A study of the impact of Scottish Swimming’s National Learn to Swim Framework – one of the most comprehensive teaching programmes of its kind in the UK – has found overwhelming approval from parents and from managers tasked with delivering the lessons across Scotland.

More than 1700 children are receiving lessons at six pools in the Falkirk area, provided by Falkirk Community Trust.

Analysis of the study found that 96 per cent of local parents surveyed said that it is important for their child to learn to swim, with more than 80 per cent expressing satisfaction with their children’s enjoyment from their lessons.

More than 75,000 youngsters across Scotland are involved in Scottish Swimming’s National Learn to Swim Framework, which is supported by Scottish Water and delivered by leisure trusts and aquatic providers across Scotland. The target is to reach 100,000 children across the country by 2020.

The programme’s lead ambassador is Olympic silver medallist, World, European and Commonwealth Champion Duncan Scott, who won an incredible six medals at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games in Australia in April – the most by a Scottish athlete at a single Games.

Maureen Campbell, chief executive of Falkirk Community Trust, said: “The Trust has a long legacy of delivering swimming lessons but has strengthened its programme following the launch of Scottish Swimming’s National Learn to Swim Framework.

“We hope to help as many people in Falkirk to learn to swim as we can. Having Duncan Scott here at the programme’s launch event was immensely inspiring for everyone connected with the programme.”

For more information and to sign up for lessons, contact the Learn to Swim team on 01324 506850.

Forbes Dunlop, CEO of Scottish Swimming, said: “Learning to swim should be fun, enjoyable and memorable.

“If children enjoy it from the beginning they are more likely to continue in the sport and, through the Learn to Swim Framework in partnership with Scottish Water and delivered by our leisure trust and aquatic providers across Scotland, we are creating quality and fun environments that develop safe, competent and confident swimmers.

“It is very satisfying to see the high levels of support and satisfaction from parents in the Falkirk area who are recognising the quality of the lessons which will equip their children with essential life skills.”