Survey says Falkirk district is ‘most active in Scotland’

An online government survey has found Falkirk district has the highest percentage of residents participating in regular sport or physical activity.

The Sport for Everyone study, launched in January 2017, asked respondents whether or not they participated in the recommended 150 minutes of moderate activity or 75 minutes of vigorous activity per week.

Eighty-eight per cent of those who answered from the region said they did — one percentage ahead of the Outer Hebrides. Of those under the age of 16, 93 per cent of males and 90 per cent of females said yes.

In the 65-plus bracket, 88 per cent of men answered yes, as did 81 per cent of women.

Neil Brown, FCT general manager, credited Trust staff and added: “Credit should go to the many sports clubs and organisations and their volunteers, as well as those within general health who work tirelessly to encourage increased levels of participation.”