Strathcarron Hospice seeking volunteers for Forth Bridge charity abseil

Thrillseekers are being asked to help a palliative care charity to continue providing the special support its patients deserve.

Strathcarron Hospice in Denny is calling on Falkirk district residents who would be up for taking part in this year’s fundraising abseil of the Forth Bridge to join their team.

Places for the July 7 event are expected to sell out within the next few weeks so organisers are advising those keen to participate to book soon.

A spokesperson said: “If you want to experience the thrill of abseiling from this iconic structure with stunning views across the Forth whilst raising funds to help the hospice sign up now.”

To sign up for the fundraiser, visit www.strathcarronhospice.net.