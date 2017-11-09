Strathcarron Hospice: A right royal tradition

This week Strathcarron Hospice received a very special visit from Her Royal Highness Princess Anne.

Princess Anne has been a regular visitor since 1984 on an almost annual basis.

Unfortunately, last year’s visit was cancelled due to ill health so this year’s visit has been extra special.

Princess Anne spent time with 50 day care patients, chatting about their lives and experiences of the Hospice.

She then continued her visit into the in-patient unit where she spent time at the bedside of patients and their families. Of course, because she has been visiting the Hospice for so many years she has become familiar with many of the staff members and volunteers and takes the time and interest to remember some personal details.

We are always amazed by her memory as she must meet so many people whilst carrying out her duties.

There’s a real feeling of celebration when Princess Anne visits and all our patients love to look their very best for this special day.

The volunteer hairdressers certainly had their work cut out for them and this gave everyone a real treat at a time when they are not so able to visit a salon.

Princess Anne has always been impressed by the warm welcome that awaits her at Strathcarron Hospice and I’m sure she knows this is not just reserved for her alone as we treat everyone who comes through our doors like “royalty”.

She especially appreciates her present of home-made Strathcarron shortbread which is presented to her by our kitchen staff. This gesture has become a Strathcarron tradition and one which we hope will continue for many years to come.