Stay away from Forth Valley hospitals if you have flu

People are being asked to stay away from hospitals if they have the symptoms of flu.

Following an increase in levels of influenza across Scotland, NHS Forth Valley is asking people who have symptoms of a respiratory illness not to visit the area’s hospitals until their symptoms have disappeared.

Dr Jennifer Champion, NHS Forth Valley consultant in public health medicine, said: “Influenza is a highly infectious virus that causes outbreaks in the community, healthcare and care settings every year. It can be more serious amongst the elderly and people who are already unwell.

“Health professionals across NHS Scotland are working to minimise the likelihood of outbreaks and the public is being asked to play their part too. Please don’t come to see someone in hospital if you feel unwell or have any flu-like symptoms. These include coughs, runny nose or a temperature.

“Flu is highly contagious and could harm patients, especially those whose immune systems are already weak. Anyone with respiratory illnesses should stay away from hospital until their symptoms have stopped.

“With the public’s help, we can limit the impact of the flu and minimise disruption to local healthcare services.”