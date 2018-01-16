Special delivery welcomed in Forth Valley

Parents of over 1130 newborns in Forth Valley have received a Baby Box since they were introduced last year.

Across Scotland in excess of 22,000 have been handed out.

The box contains items includings clothes, bath towel, digital ear thermometer, changing mat and books.

Angus MacDonald, Falkirk East MSP, said: “It is excellent to see so many families across NHS Forth Valley area benefitting from the Baby Box.

“The Boxes are a really positive Scottish Government initiative providing parents with many of the essentials they need to care for their child.”

He added: “From thermometers to towels, changing mats to clothes – the boxes are a fantastic way of giving children in Falkirk district and across the Forth Valley the very best start in life.

“That 1132 boxes have already been provided to parents across Forth Valley, part of a total of over 22,000 across Scotland, shows how popular they are proving with parents in every corner of the country – and given how beneficial they are to parents and newborns, long may that continue.”