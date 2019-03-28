Sign up for a Cycle Falkirk Meander Ride during Ride to Work Week 2019

A series of spring cycles has been organised by Falkirk Active Travel Hub.

Sadly, the weather didn’t play ball for the first of the six planned rides on Sunday, March 10, but the weather was kinder on Saturday for the second meander.

Taking in the view...Alan, George and Andy enjoy some well deserved time out at the Kelpies. (Picture: Alan Murray)

And it is hoped the rides will take off in a similar fashion to the meanders the travel hub team first launched in Stirling, which now regularly attract around 30 cyclists.

While starting on a small scale, hub co-ordinator Ray Burr is hopeful the Cycle Falkirk Meander Rides will prove to be just as popular.

He said: “We still have spaces available for our remaining cycles, on Sunday, April 14; Saturday, April 27; Sunday, May 12 and Saturday, May 25.

“Each of the rides leaves from the hub, apart from May 12 which is being staged at The Helix as part of The Wee Jaunt, an event which has been organised by Pedal for Scotland.

“We take a leisurely-paced ride on a mainly traffic-free route from the hub to the Kelpies, stop for sustenance, and then back again.

“The aim of each meander is to encourage people to get more active by getting back on their bikes.

“Our trained volunteer ride leaders offer support and encouragement to cyclists along the way.

“Meanders are done at a nice, easy pace so that people can enjoy some banter and build up a social network while they’re cycling.

“The rides are open to anyone aged over 16 in the Falkirk area. One of the oldest riders we had on one of our meanders was 84 so everyone can give it a go!”

Those who fear falling behind may be interested in borrowing an electric bike from the hub.

However, they are only available for Saturday rides as the hub is closed Sundays.

As this week is also Ride to Work Week, organised by Love to Ride from March 25 to March 31, Ray is also keen for more people to discover all that the hub has to offer.

He said: “If people want to use an electric bike for a Saturday meander, all they have to do is come in to the hub half an hour before the ride starts.

“We regularly loan the bikes out too; they can be used to help people recover from heart attacks and strokes as part of their rehabilitation.

“Some people think an electric bike is cheating but they are great fun – everyone who uses one comes back in with a smile on their face.

“We’ve had people of all ages coming in to try them.

“We’re also happy to lend them out for a few days to people who are considering buying their own.

“It can be quite an expensive outlay so we’re happy to let them try it out to make sure it’s right for them.

“And we hire them out to people who want to do cycle tours in the area, for a minimal cost of £7.50 for half a day and £15 for the day.

“There are a lot of nice, safe cycle routes here in Falkirk which we’re exploring on our meanders.

“But if people are going further afield, there are quite a few hills too which the electric bikes can help you tackle relatively easily.”

The Falkirk meanders are being delivered in partnership with Forth Valley Communities for Conservation project, run by Central Scotland Regional Equality Council.

It is just one of many partnerships the hub has forged locally.

Ray added: “We work in partnership with local community groups, healthy living, active travel and environmental organisations as well as local businesses to engage with as many people as we possibly can.

“Our aim is to make Falkirk a healthier and happier place to live.

“We have trained our own volunteer bike leaders to lead the meanders but we’re limiting numbers to six riders to two leaders.

“It’s a new group and we don’t want to put too much pressure on our ride leaders; we also have to consider health and safety too.

“However, we are planning to hold summer and autumn meanders and, in future, we’d like to train more volunteer ride leaders so that we can expand the service and increase the numbers on each ride.

“In Stirling, we started with seven riders in 2013 which by 2016 had grown to some 30 cyclists.

“We hope the meanders will grow here in Falkirk too.”

From its base at 203 High Street Falkirk Active Travel Hub aims to encourage and support people to make more of their everyday journeys by walking, cycling or using electric bikes and vehicles.

It is a Forth Environment Link project, in partnership with Falkirk Council.

To find out more, visit the website www.falkirkactivetravelhub.org or book a meander at falkirkactivetravelhub.eventbrite.com.